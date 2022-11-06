Padma Shri Dr Mukesh Batra delivers lecture at KU

Urging youth not to be afraid of any failures, Dr Batra said, “The stigma associated with failures has to be done away with. Try again and again to be there. Persevere. Follow things to the end.”

Dr Batra, a recipient of Padma Shri in 2021, has nearly 50 years of experience in medical practice and has worked relentlessly for ‘Bimari-Mukt Bharat’.

He runs over 175 free clinics across 133 cities in the country, and endeavors to blend the latest technology with homeopathy successfully.

Dr Batra also educated the participants on how to beat stress using different coping strategies, even as he advised the youth on how to become “more accommodative” and “more understanding” in a world full of challenges, possibilities, and opportunities.

Earlier, the Head of the Department of Psychology, Humaira Shafi welcomed and introduced the guest speaker and highlighted the objectives of the programme.

"Given the pressures that all of us face in our daily lives, anxieties and stresses become inevitable, and it is here where the role of a positive attitude becomes all the more important,” she said.

Dean of the School of Behavioural Sciences, Prof Showket Ahmad Shah, and faculty members of the Department of Psychology were also present on the occasion.