Panel discussion on G-20 trade held

Ganderbal: Under the G-20 University connect, the Department of Commerce, Central University of Kashmir (CUK), organised a panel discussion by the students on the theme “G-20 Trade, Business, Economics and Sustainability” at Green Campus here on Thursday.

In the discussion 10 students made presentations on countries falling in the domain of G-20 Including India, Turkey, Russia, Australia, China, USA, Brazil, France, Argentina and the European Union.

The panelists highlighted business trade and economic opportunities between India and other G-20 members and also identified the areas for their trade and economic cooperation and sustainability. The students discussed other issues which can cement the political and diplomatic relations between the nations based on the trade and economic fundamentals.

They captured the picture of India’s position in G-20 and described that India has huge opportunities to progress in view of its huge demographic potential, size of its economy, and resources.