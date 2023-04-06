Panel discussion on G-20 trade held

Ganderbal: Under the G-20 University connect, the Department of Commerce, Central University of Kashmir (CUK), organised a panel discussion by the students on the theme “G-20 Trade, Business, Economics and Sustainability” at Green Campus here on Thursday.
In the discussion 10 students made presentations on countries falling in the domain of G-20 Including India, Turkey, Russia, Australia, China, USA, Brazil, France, Argentina and the European Union.
The panelists highlighted business trade and economic opportunities between India and other G-20 members and also identified the areas for their trade and economic cooperation and sustainability. The students discussed other issues which can cement the political and diplomatic relations between the nations based on the trade and economic fundamentals.
They captured the picture of India’s position in G-20 and described that India has huge opportunities to progress in view of its huge demographic potential, size of its economy, and resources.
Speaking on the occasion, the Dean School of Business Studies, Prof. Fayaz Ahmad Nika emphasised on the importance of sustainable development and how India and other G-20 nations can play a vital role globally to overcome the detrimental effects of globalization. He mentioned that trade and business is the basic cornerstone that connects the countries and in G-20 the nations have the mandate to move further towards progressive relations on the assumption of economic cooperation and sustainability.
Earlier, Dr Mehraj-ud-din Shah, Head Deptt of Commerce, explained that the objective of holding the discussion was to enlighten the students about the economic and business prospectus between and among the nations and how they can come closer to each other for global development so that the objective of “One Family, One Earth, and One Future”.
Faculty members were also present on the occasion. Dr Rizwana Rafiq presented the vote of thanks.