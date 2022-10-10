Parents of CUK students demand change in class timings

Srinagar: Various parents of students studying in CUK have asked the VC of the university to change class timings. The parents said that in view of shorter days ahead in winter they want a change in class timings.

"We want the university authorities to change the timings. The university classes end at 5 Pm and buses leave half an hour after that. As you know that days are becoming shorter in winter, it takes hours for students to reach their homes and usually, they reach in the dark. Parents are anxious due to the issue as their wards, both male and female reach home late," said a parent.

They said that the traffic jams from Ganderbal to Srinagar consume much time compounding their problems. The parents requested university authorities to look into the matter.