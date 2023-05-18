Partap World School Pathankot offers free education to children of Subedar Sukhdev Singh

Srinagar: The Partap World School, Pathankot has set a new benchmark for institutions by providing free education to the children of martyr Subedar Sukhdev Singh.
Subedar Sukhdev Singh was martyred on 5 October 2020 at the highly active line of control in the Naushera sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The school has initiated its social responsibility for the people who sacrifice their life and comfort to provide “us a peaceful life in independent India.”
Martyr Subedar Sukhdev Singh’s two children Tanvi in class XI Sci and Tanmay in class V will be provided 100% free education till K-12 grade by the school.
On Saturday 14 May, the Director of the school Sunny Mahajan alongwith Director Oshin Mahajan; Chairperson, Shashi Mahajan and Principal Subhra Rani in a press conference announced this benefit for Tanvi and Tanmay.
“This is a small step started by the institution and shows the sense of social responsibility by the institution. Our founder chairman Surjit Mahajan always used to say no matter what you do, do a bit of your duty and do what you can do for society. These students Tanvi and Tanmay will be provided free food, free transportation, and free education till K12 grade along with free guidance for their future plans. The school management has extended hands to adopt these children, setting an example that every institution should think similarly to provide equal opportunity of quality education to all deprived students also,” a statement read.
Principal Subhra Rani addressed the press and said that “Tanvi is a very determined student and we are hopeful she will one day shine in fulfilling the dreams of her parents and inspire thousands of such deprived students of martyred families. Everyone can reach their goal with determination.”
Tanvi said that she feels proud of her father’s deed and will wear the army uniform one day and make her parents proud of her achievements. She said she will work for her country like her father.