Partap World School Pathankot offers free education to children of Subedar Sukhdev Singh

Srinagar: The Partap World School, Pathankot has set a new benchmark for institutions by providing free education to the children of martyr Subedar Sukhdev Singh.

Subedar Sukhdev Singh was martyred on 5 October 2020 at the highly active line of control in the Naushera sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The school has initiated its social responsibility for the people who sacrifice their life and comfort to provide “us a peaceful life in independent India.”

Martyr Subedar Sukhdev Singh’s two children Tanvi in class XI Sci and Tanmay in class V will be provided 100% free education till K-12 grade by the school.

On Saturday 14 May, the Director of the school Sunny Mahajan alongwith Director Oshin Mahajan; Chairperson, Shashi Mahajan and Principal Subhra Rani in a press conference announced this benefit for Tanvi and Tanmay.