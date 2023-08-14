Partition Horror Day observed at GG Mohalla Boys HSS

Srinagar: On the occasion of Partition Horror Day Govt Boys Hr.Secondary School G G Mohalla organised an exhibition of pictures depicting the miseries and sufferings of people during partition.

The programme was inaugurated by a community member.Yasmeena followed by a welcome and introductory speech by Principal BHSS G G Mohalla Taranum Saleem. She sensitised students regarding the destruction caused by the partition and its after effects that continue even after decades of this event. The lecturer Political Science. Mustafa Sheikh gave a vivid idea of the partition and the communal violence during it.

This was followed by a debate in which students of different classes participated. The programme was moderated by Insha Mehraj, Teacher. Mohammad Shafi Sr.Lecturer Education proceeded the program towards the final segment that was an open discussion. The students were then shown videos depicting the Horrors of the partition, the organisers.