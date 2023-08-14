Partition Horror Remembrance Day observed at GHSS Kothibagh

Srinagar: Partition Horror Remembrance Day was observed at GHSS Kothibagh today.

The organisers in a statement said the day remembers the sufferings of many Indians during the partition. “It aims to remind Indians the need to remove social divisions, disharmony and to further strengthen the spirit of oneness, social harmony and human empowerment,” it said.

The event included patriotic songs, exhibition, group discussion and seminar. “The students of the Institute participated in the activities with full fervor,” they said.