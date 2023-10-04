PM SHRI SCHEME | Centre rejects Government schools identified for special assistance citing poor infrastructure standards

Srinagar: In a shocking revelation, it has come to light that a significant number of government schools in Jammu and Kashmir, which were initially identified for infrastructure improvement under the prestigious Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme, have been rejected by the Ministry of Education (MoE) Government of India (GoI).

The reason cited for their exclusion has been stated that these schools failed to meet the necessary standards, primarily due to their deplorable infrastructure.

A top official said that the majority of the schools initially earmarked for development under the PM SHRI scheme were either operating in rented accommodations, while others were functioning from severely dilapidated rooms.

Around 230 schools were initially identified across J&K for strengthening and upgradation of the infrastructure under the PM SHRI Scheme of schools.

The decision was taken during the maiden Project Approval Board (PAB) meeting convened by Economic Advisor School Education and Literacy (SEL) on May 10, 2023.

Principal Secretary J&K School Education Department (SED) Alok Kumar, Project Director J&K Samagra Shiksha, and Director School Education Kashmir and Jammu divisions besides other officials of the department attended the meeting.

Under the scheme, each school is entitled to a grant of Rs 50 lakh for strengthening and upgradation of the infrastructure besides taking up other innovative initiatives as well.