PM's Mission Amrit Sarovar | SSM College holds felicitation ceremony for students

Srinagar: SSM College of Engineering organised a felicitation ceremony to appreciate students on 13 October who did their internship under Govt Of India’s Mission Amrit Sarovar Jal Dharohar Sanrakshan.

During the ceremony, 29 students were felicitated with a certificate and a cheque of 10000 each for carrying out studies about rejuvenating and preserving traditional local water bodies to ensure water security and community development during their internship under the guidance of Haya Qazi along with AINO’s S.S.A. Rufai and Shabina Masoodi, who mentored both groups during the internship.

On the occasion, students shared their experience and exposure they gained from the internship and expressed gratitude towards AICTE, Govt. Of India and their college for supporting them in fields other than engineering.

The event ended with a vote of thanks by Haya Qazi in which she promised continuous support to their students in every field.

“We are immensely proud of our students who, against all odds, have worked diligently and have rightfully earned their stipend,” Haya Qazi said.