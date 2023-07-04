Poetic collection Katrean Heund Shahar released

Srinagar: Sixth poetic collection “Katrean Heund Shahar” of physician turned poet, Dr Gazanfar Ali (Gazal) was released in a literary event held at Tagore Hall here.

Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti was the Chief Guest whereas noted writer, scholar and author Prof. Mohammad Zaman Azuda was guest of honour on the occasion. A musical extravaganza presented by famous singer Asad Anjum , was one of the top highlights of the literary event.

The function was organised by Kashmir Markaz Adab-w-Saqafart, Chrari-Sharief. In her address, Mehbooba Mufti said that Kashmiri language was our real identity. “We should focus on teaching Kashmiri to our children which was imperative for protecting our identity,” she said.

Prof Zaman Azurda, Prof.Shahd Ramzan, Prof.Farooq Fayaz and Ali Ahsan presented thought provoking papers on the book. They said the poetry depicts the miseries of a common person. President Adbi Markaz Kamraz, Mohd. Amin Bhat, Mushtaq Mehram,Yunis Waheed, Rashid Shaad, Nazir Salik, Yaseen Madhosh, Shakeel ul Rehman, Tariq Jameel, Yousuf Shaheen, Nazim Nazir, Shabir Mujahid, GQ Bedar were also present. General Secretary Anayat Gul conducted proceedings of the cultural event whereas Dr Gazanfar Ali , president of Kashmir Markaz Adab -w-Saqafat ,presented a vote of thanks.