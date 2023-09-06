Police organise cybercrime awareness programmes

Awantipora: In order to make the general public aware about cyber crimes , Police in Awantipora organised Cyber Awareness Day cum Cyber Jagrukta programmes at Police Station Pampore, MTI School Bajwanai Tral, Government Degree College Awantipora, Government Higher Secondary School Khrew, Government Higher Secondary School Kachkoot and Rehmat-e-Alam Model School Reshipora.
These programmes were chaired by concerned SDPOs along with SHOs and IC PPs.
These programmes were attended by respectable citizens of concerned areas, teachers and students. The main motive behind conducting such programmes is to provide awareness of cyber frauds among the General Public particularly students.
Speaking on the occasion, the officers advised the participants to adopt safe browsing habits to avoid suspicious websites while surfing the internet. They also appealed to the participants to not share OTPs or bank account details and passwords and to adopt precautions while conducting internet banking and online transactions. Participants were also cautioned about accepting friend requests from unknown persons or chatting with unknown persons on social media. Participants were briefed about various types of cyber threats, crimes such as identity theft, credit card fraud, data stealing, cyber stalking, OTP frauds, online gaming fraud etc.
The participants appreciated the efforts of Police for organising such awareness programmes and spreading awareness about various cybercrimes among the common masses.