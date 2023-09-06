Police organise cybercrime awareness programmes

Awantipora: In order to make the general public aware about cyber crimes , Police in Awantipora organised Cyber Awareness Day cum Cyber Jagrukta programmes at Police Station Pampore, MTI School Bajwanai Tral, Government Degree College Awantipora, Government Higher Secondary School Khrew, Government Higher Secondary School Kachkoot and Rehmat-e-Alam Model School Reshipora.

These programmes were chaired by concerned SDPOs along with SHOs and IC PPs.

These programmes were attended by respectable citizens of concerned areas, teachers and students. The main motive behind conducting such programmes is to provide awareness of cyber frauds among the General Public particularly students.