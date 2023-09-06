Police Public School Bemina celebrates Teachers’ Day

Srinagar: Police Public School Bemina celebrated Teachers’ Day with enthusiasm.

Chief Guest of the function was Dr Archana Chaudary, senior member JKPWWA, Administrative Officer JKPPS Sujit Kumar DIGP CKR Srinagar, Principal Snigdha Singh Chowhan, Sajjad .K Bhat, SSP JKPS SO to DIGP CKR and Shahjehan, DYSP JKPS SDPO West Srinagar respectively.

On the occasion, the dignitaries highlighted the importance of Teachers' Day. “The versatile students and tiny tots of the institution displayed their talent in the form speeches and colourful programs. The best teachers were awarded for their diligent work for the institution. All teachers were presented with gifts,” the organisers said in a statement.