Police renovate IT lab, donates computer to Amar Singh College

Srinagar: Range Police Headquarters Srinagar under the aegis of Civic Action Programme (CAP), renovated the IT lab of Amar Singh College and donated a Computer to the college during an impressive function organised at Amar Singh College Srinagar.
As per the official statement, the function was attended by DIG CKR Sujit Kumar-IPS along with other officers and officials of RPHQ, Principal Prof Bashir Ahmad Rather, Prof Shabnam Ara, other faculty members of the college and students of the computer science department were present.
The faculty members present on the occasion included Prof. Mujeeb Ahmad Kawoosa, Prof Kanwal Jeet Singh, Prof Gurdip Singh, Prof Arshid Ahmad Yatto, Prof Owais Shafi Zargar, Prof Zahid Zargar, Prof Arshad Hussain, Prof. Kaisara Jan, Prof Jamsheeda and Prof Shafia.
Principal Bashir Ahmad Rather in his opening remarks expressed gratitude towards J&K Police. The function was made successful by the key role played by Prof. Shabnum Ara.
DIG CKR in his address highlighted the role of the Police in extending a helping hand towards the public and especially educational institutions. He urged the students to work hard in life so as to become valuable citizens of society at large. He also advised the students to remain focused on their careers besides, cooperate with the police and administration in curbing social crimes.
Later, a vote of thanks was presented by Staff Officer RPHQ Srinagar Sajjad Khaliq Bhat, during which he expressed that serving the student community is always a matter of pleasure and honour.