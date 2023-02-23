Police renovate IT lab, donates computer to Amar Singh College

Srinagar: Range Police Headquarters Srinagar under the aegis of Civic Action Programme (CAP), renovated the IT lab of Amar Singh College and donated a Computer to the college during an impressive function organised at Amar Singh College Srinagar.

As per the official statement, the function was attended by DIG CKR Sujit Kumar-IPS along with other officers and officials of RPHQ, Principal Prof Bashir Ahmad Rather, Prof Shabnam Ara, other faculty members of the college and students of the computer science department were present.

The faculty members present on the occasion included Prof. Mujeeb Ahmad Kawoosa, Prof Kanwal Jeet Singh, Prof Gurdip Singh, Prof Arshid Ahmad Yatto, Prof Owais Shafi Zargar, Prof Zahid Zargar, Prof Arshad Hussain, Prof. Kaisara Jan, Prof Jamsheeda and Prof Shafia.