Produce quality research impacting life of communities: CUK VC asks scholars

The event started with the recitation of the Holy Quran by Ishfaq Ahmad Chopan, a 5th-semester student at IBM.

Describing research as an essential and important component of knowledge creation, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Shah asked the participating scholars to produce quality research, impacting the life of communities and mankind, across the globe.

“The thrust should be on quality research and not on quantity (voluminous),” he said and called research of paramount importance for the overall growth and development of the universities. Prof. Farooq asked the scholars to choose the methodology carefully and learn varied research techniques before embarking on it. He further asked the scholars to effectively interpret and analyse the data in order to make their research a success.

Addressing the gathering, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, asked the research scholars to strictly follow and adhere to the ethics and principles guiding the research.

“There have been several instances wherein the research scholars have copied the papers of already published work of other scholars, available on the internet in toto, which is against the very principles and norms of conducting the research,” he said, and cautioned the scholars that the varsities across the country are fully equipped with software, which checks plagiarism.

Prof. Zargar said that for conducting quality, viable and effective research, the methodology forms the bedrock of any research. He asked the participants to remain inquisitive during all the days and clarify doubts about the research methodology from the experts delivering the lectures