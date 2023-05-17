Prof Abrol nominated member Asian Chapter APIMONDIA from India

Srinagar: Former Dean Faculty of Agriculture, Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Jammu (SKUAST-J) Prof D P Abrol has been nominated member of the Asian Chapter of APIMONDIA from India.

A statement issued here said that as an executive board member Prof Abrol would act as an ambassador through offering help to local organisations and promote Apimondia congresses and symposia and other regional events.

It said that he would analyse the needs of local beekeeping communities and coordinate relief actions in case of natural or human disasters.