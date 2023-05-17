Prof Abrol nominated member Asian Chapter APIMONDIA from India

Srinagar: Former Dean Faculty of Agriculture, Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Jammu (SKUAST-J) Prof D P Abrol has been nominated member of the Asian Chapter of APIMONDIA from India.
A statement issued here said that as an executive board member Prof Abrol would act as an ambassador through offering help to local organisations and promote Apimondia congresses and symposia and other regional events.
It said that he would analyse the needs of local beekeeping communities and coordinate relief actions in case of natural or human disasters.
The statement said that he would suggest potential contributions and generate ideas to improve beekeeping and honey events in Asia.
It said that he would promote and encourage beekeeping and honey events amongst the general public in Asia.
The statement said that he would also promote the recent content in relation to beekeeping and honey events through social media networks and attend meetings of the executive board as required.
It said that this announcement was made by President of Asian chapter King Mongkut’s University of Technology Thonburi Ratchaburi, Rangbua, Thailand, Prof Orawan Duangphakdee.
The statement said that Prof Abrol was also invited to deliver a keynote address in KMUTT University in the Asian Apicultural Association General Assembly-cum-Workshop on Sustainable Beekeeping and Conservation in Asia.