Prof Ajay Patnaik delivers extension lecture at KU

Srinagar: An extension lecture was on Thursday organised by Centre of Central Asian Studies (CCAS), University of Kashmir.

Prof Ajay Kumar Patnaik, former Director of UGC’s Area Study Programme on Russia and Central Asia, delivered the lecture on ‘War in Ukraine and Geopolitics of Central Asia’.

Prof Tabasum Firdous, Director CCAS, introduced the guest speaker and highlighted his contribution to CCAS including extension lectures, mentorship to scholars and recognition of the Centre at national and international levels.