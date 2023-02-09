Prof Ajay Patnaik delivers extension lecture at KU

Srinagar: An extension lecture was on Thursday organised by Centre of Central Asian Studies (CCAS), University of Kashmir.
Prof Ajay Kumar Patnaik, former Director of UGC’s Area Study Programme on Russia and Central Asia, delivered the lecture on ‘War in Ukraine and Geopolitics of Central Asia’.
Prof Tabasum Firdous, Director CCAS, introduced the guest speaker and highlighted his contribution to CCAS including extension lectures, mentorship to scholars and recognition of the Centre at national and international levels.
The lecture was attended by faculty members and scholars of the CCAS and a few other departments.
Prof Patnaik, former Chairperson of Centre for Russian and Central Asian Studies at School of International Studies, JNU, argued that there are “more important aspects of the Ukraine War that are not evident in the mainstream media which generally centers around Russia’s offensive in Ukraine.”