Prof Shahid Rasool appointed CUK’s Dean Academic Affairs

Ganderbal: In a first, the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Vice Chancellor, Prof. A Ravinder Nath appointed the Dean School of Media Studies, Prof. Shahid Rasool, as Dean of Academic Affairs of the varsity. Prof. Shahid is the first Dean of Academic Affairs of the University.

In a separate order, Prof Shahid was also appointed as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Vice-Chancellor.

A former US Fulbright Fellow in Communication Technology, from Syracuse University, New York, Prof. Shahid has earlier served as Director, of CEMCA, Commonwealth of Learning, Vancouver, Canada; Director, of EMRC, University of Kashmir; Media Advisor, University of Kashmir; Head, Media Education Research Centre UoK; Executive Director, BBC-WST project for promoting social affairs reporting and State Coordinator -Fundamental Duties and Rights Cell, for 70th-year Celebrations of Indian Constitution in UTs of Ladakh and J&K.

Appointed as Director (Professor) EMMRC, KU in 2007, Prof Shahid has over 34 years of experience in teaching, research, production, and direction of educational films, e-content, multimedia and MOOCs, authored scores of research papers/policy reports/articles, and one book titled: Educational television in India; produced and directed over 300 ETV films including 5 National level Award Winning educational documentaries. He also supervised, as Director, the development of over 500 e-contents, over 1000 LORs, and MOOCs.