Prof Zahoor Geelani appointed Incharge Planning and Dev Officer at CUK

Ganderbal: Vice-Chancellor, Prof. A Ravinder Nath has appointed Dean School of Education, Prof. Syed Zahoor Ahmad Geelani as In-charge, Planning and Development Officer of the university.

Prof. Geelani has previously worked as the Dean of Student Welfare (DSW) in CUK. Prof. Geelani has more than two decades of experience in teaching and research and has published 15 books and numerous research papers besides some online courses for higher education. He has served as a member of various academic/administrative bodies at the UT and national level.