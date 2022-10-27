Programme on clubfoot treatment held at GMC Baramulla

Srinagar: Cure India J&K Thursday held a day-long continuing medical education (CME) at Government Medical College (GMC) hospital in Baramulla to train doctors and medical assistants in the treatment of clubfoot.
Noted orthopedic surgeon Dr Mathew Varghese and pediatric orthopedic surgeon Dr Alaric Aroojis delivered lectures on the Ponseti method of clubfoot management and the latest techniques to treat clubfoot across the world. Dr Mathew and Dr Aroojis performed the tenomoty and casts to the patients on spot to raise awareness among the participating doctors in effectively treating the clubfoot.
"Today was the sixth refresher training on Ponseti method of clubfoot management and we ran the programme in collaboration with GMC Baramulla's department of orthopaedics," said Rubia Hamid, Programme Coordinator Cure India J&K.
"Our experts Dr Mathew Varghese and Dr Alaric Aroojis spoke about the spectrum of clubfoot deformity, Ponseti Method, Pirani clubfoot score, etc., besides holding practical sessions like tenotomy, casting on rubber foot models, practice scores on patients and casting on patients."
Cure India runs its programme in J&K with a goal to eradicate disability caused by clubfoot. Currently, it runs six clinics in J&K.
"We are smoothly running the programme in the state and our clinics are functional at GMC hospital Anantnag, SKIMS Medical College Bemina, JLNM hospital Rainawari, Bone and Joint hospital Srinagar, GMC Jammu and Government hospital Gandhi Nagar, Jammu," Hamid said. "We have over 2200 children enrolled with us in the entire state to whom we are providing free treatment, besides free braces to the children with deformity."
According to Cure India, over 150 children are born with clubfoot in India every day. The programme aims to enlighten the public that clubfoot can be treated and neglected clubfoot leads to lifetime disability.
Cure India had brought doctors from sub-district hospitals, primary health centres and participants from district early intervention centres from across Baramulla besides doctors and practitioners from premier health institutes of J&K for the programme.
"We receive patients from across the district including the far-flung areas of the neighbouring Kupwara district. We provide them guidance and treatment but later on refer them to the Cure India clinics of Srinagar," Dr A R Budoo. "Now we request Cure India to open a clinic in Baramulla for the benefit of these patients."
Clubfoot is a deformity present from birth that severely twists the foot downward and inward, making walking difficult or impossible. Cure India has been running the programme in J&K since 2015 to dispel notions and myths around clubfoot and to make people aware that clubfoot can be treated completely.
Cure India country director Dr Santosh George and head of training and capacity building Atula Jamir were also present during the training.