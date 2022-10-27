Programme on clubfoot treatment held at GMC Baramulla

Srinagar: Cure India J&K Thursday held a day-long continuing medical education (CME) at Government Medical College (GMC) hospital in Baramulla to train doctors and medical assistants in the treatment of clubfoot.

Noted orthopedic surgeon Dr Mathew Varghese and pediatric orthopedic surgeon Dr Alaric Aroojis delivered lectures on the Ponseti method of clubfoot management and the latest techniques to treat clubfoot across the world. Dr Mathew and Dr Aroojis performed the tenomoty and casts to the patients on spot to raise awareness among the participating doctors in effectively treating the clubfoot.

"Today was the sixth refresher training on Ponseti method of clubfoot management and we ran the programme in collaboration with GMC Baramulla's department of orthopaedics," said Rubia Hamid, Programme Coordinator Cure India J&K.

"Our experts Dr Mathew Varghese and Dr Alaric Aroojis spoke about the spectrum of clubfoot deformity, Ponseti Method, Pirani clubfoot score, etc., besides holding practical sessions like tenotomy, casting on rubber foot models, practice scores on patients and casting on patients."