Programme on environmental education held

Srinagar: MET Higher Secondary School Baghat Barzulla organised an extension-cum-orientation programme on “Pedagogy of Teaching –Learning Environmental Education at the grass root level”.

The detailed multimedia powerpoint presentation substantiated by relevant case studies and pictorial representations was displayed by Dr Showkat Rashid Wani senior coordinator Directorate of Distance Education University of Kashmir before the students and teachers in a communicable format keeping in view the target audience.

A reflective session was conducted in an open unstructured climate where students expressed their views on environmental issues. Discussions with the target audience revealed desirable attitudinal transformation.

Students vowed to display eco-friendly behavior and work as good ambassadors for creating a wave of environmental sensitization. Mumtaza Pandit Principal of the College thanked the luminary trustees for providing the vibrant platform in MET Hr Secondary School for intellectual discourses and student initiatives.