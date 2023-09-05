Promote research, inventions on campus: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday impressed upon the higher education institutions and the teaching community to promote independent thinking, creativity, research, and inventions on the campus.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing the foundation day ceremony of the University of Jammu (JU), the LG said, “All the inventions of the world, all the institutions that have been formed, all the new ideas that have become possible in the humanities, are products of someone's imagination. The prime objective of every university should be igniting that imagination in young minds.”
He said education was the journey of endless exploration and learning.
“It is the responsibility of teachers to innovatively set up a system in their classrooms to encourage new ideas, provide clear goals and inculcate dedication, confidence, optimism and curiosity for the journey ahead,” Sinha said.
He congratulated the JU Vice Chancellor (JU), faculty members and students of the university on the occasion and highlighted the key role being played by the higher education institutions like JU in all-round and speedy development of the nation.
“With several landmark initiatives such as 'design your degree' and 'college on wheels', JU is making an immense contribution to brighten J&K's image globally in research, innovation, and economic development,” the LG said.
He said that the futuristic approach of the university and the implementation of National Education Policy 2020 had ensured the best academic practices and top-class skilled workforce to meet future challenges.
Sinha said that in the last three years, higher education institutions had made efforts to eliminate the barriers that exist between departments, tried to make the curriculum more flexible to promote lifelong learning, and continue to reinvent the classroom concepts, encouraging mentoring rather than teaching.
On the occasion, Higher Education Institutes of J&K conferred Sinha with Shikshan-Kul Gaurav Samman.
At JU, he inaugurated the JU’s community radio station 91.2 FM-Dhwani JU.
“This radio station will play a key role in Jan-Bhagidari, strengthen the education ecosystem, connect with the society and it will generate awareness about various issues concerning the common man,” the LG said.
JU also inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IIM Jammu that would help in fostering the advancement in the key areas ranging from teaching, research, and cultural understanding and promoting entrepreneurship, innovation, and incubation.
A book ‘Applied Solid State Physics’ published by Wiley and authored by Prof Rajni Kant was released.
Former and working employees of JU were also felicitated for their meritorious services.
Earlier, JU Vice Chancellor, Prof Umesh Rai gave an overview of the key initiatives taken by the university.
Member of Parliament, Jugal Kishore Sharma; Advisor to LG, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar; Padma Shri Prof J S Rajput; Padma Shri Mohan Singh; Padma Shri Balwant Thakur; and Principal Secretary, School and Higher Education, Alok Kumar were also present on the occasion.