Promote research, inventions on campus: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday impressed upon the higher education institutions and the teaching community to promote independent thinking, creativity, research, and inventions on the campus.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing the foundation day ceremony of the University of Jammu (JU), the LG said, “All the inventions of the world, all the institutions that have been formed, all the new ideas that have become possible in the humanities, are products of someone's imagination. The prime objective of every university should be igniting that imagination in young minds.”

He said education was the journey of endless exploration and learning.

“It is the responsibility of teachers to innovatively set up a system in their classrooms to encourage new ideas, provide clear goals and inculcate dedication, confidence, optimism and curiosity for the journey ahead,” Sinha said.

He congratulated the JU Vice Chancellor (JU), faculty members and students of the university on the occasion and highlighted the key role being played by the higher education institutions like JU in all-round and speedy development of the nation.

“With several landmark initiatives such as 'design your degree' and 'college on wheels', JU is making an immense contribution to brighten J&K's image globally in research, innovation, and economic development,” the LG said.