PROMOTING GENDER EQUALITY | G20 Working Group Meeting at KU makes slew of recommendations

Srinagar: Top-notch experts on Tuesday proposed a slew of recommendations to promote gender equality as they wrapped up the two-day deliberations at the C20 Working Group Meeting hosted by the University of Kashmir.

The KU is hosting the mega event under the ambit of India’s G20 Presidency to evolve policy white papers on varied aspects of gender equality and disability for consideration at the G20 platform. The University is also hosting a Youth20 event in May.

In her closing message, KU Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan said the two-day deliberations will certainly prove greatly beneficial for robust policymaking on gender equality, especially in addressing key concerns related to specially-abled women coming from underprivileged sections of the society.