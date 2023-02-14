PROMOTING GENDER EQUALITY | G20 Working Group Meeting at KU makes slew of recommendations

Srinagar: Top-notch experts on Tuesday proposed a slew of recommendations to promote gender equality as they wrapped up the two-day deliberations at the C20 Working Group Meeting hosted by the University of Kashmir.
The KU is hosting the mega event under the ambit of India’s G20 Presidency to evolve policy white papers on varied aspects of gender equality and disability for consideration at the G20 platform. The University is also hosting a Youth20 event in May.
In her closing message, KU Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan said the two-day deliberations will certainly prove greatly beneficial for robust policymaking on gender equality, especially in addressing key concerns related to specially-abled women coming from underprivileged sections of the society.
“Access and inclusivity are two keys to achieve the goal,” she said. At three exhaustive sessions on School Curricula, Professional Sector Gender Sensitisation and Youth Mentorship, the experts from C20 Working Group on GED, local Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and Non-Governmental Organisations called for greater awareness on gender equality, unhindered access of specially-abled women to educational institutions and civic amenities, inclusion of specially-abled persons in policies concerning their welfare and creating a participatory approach to address challenges in the way of gender equality.
Vijay Nambiar, C20 Sherpa and former UN USG, India, said unless the commitments on gender equality are translated into action “at each level at grassroots, expecting the desired results will be difficult.”
Dr Christopher Coley from Amrita University, who joined the deliberations in online mode, called for convergence and collaboration of CSOs to achieve good results vis-à-vis gender equality.
Ankit from ‘The Gender Lab’ called for doing away with physical punishment of children, including corporal punishment in schools. Quoting WHO figures, he said 60 percent of children aged 2 to 14 years are reported to face physical punishment.
Academics from University of Kashmir who joined the panel discussions and offered their insights included Prof Aneesa Shafi, Dr Humaira Azim, Dr Rabia Hamid, Dr Shazia Manzoor and Dr Roshan Ara, besides Mr Shaheel Mohammad from KU’s Equal Opportunities Cell.
Dr Nandita Bhatt from Martha Farrell Foundation moderated a panel discussion, while Shombi Sharp, UN Resident Coordinator for India, delivered the special video message.
Members from local CSOs included Javaid Tak from Human Welfare Organisation Helpline, Shaiq Nazir from Help Foundation, Bashir A Lone from VMS, Nazir A Khan from CSK and Rahi Riyaz Ahmad from Ahsan Foundation.
At the closing ceremony, KU Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir said that the two-day deliberations will prove immensely fruitful to the Working Group to evolve robust policies and frameworks on gender equality. He thanked the participants for offering their valuable insights.
Dr Bhavani Rao, Indian Co-Coordinator C20 GED, delivered the vote of thanks, while Prof Fayaz Ahmad from Kashmir University, the convener of the event from KU side, concluded proceedings of the valedictory session.