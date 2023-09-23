PSAJK urges Govt to reopen school in Pattan

Srinagar: The Private Schools Association of Jammu and Kashmir (PSAJK) has asked the government to address the issue of sealing of Sheikh ul Alam Model High School, Andergam Pattan on humanitarian grounds and re-open the school.

The Association said that the economy category school which has been working for the last 30 years has been accused of operating from state land and sealed by “overzealous officials” without waiting for High Court directions.

The association said the issue of state land under schools is already sub judice. The case is in High court. “On the other hand, the Supreme Court has already said that if educational institutes or hospitals are on state land, the government should exhibit restraint & avoid sealing them.”

“But here the officials are not honoring High Court or Supreme Court directions and they simply sealed the building, throwing 300 students literally on the ground,” said a representative of PSAJK. “On the other hand the manner in which school was sealed has left a deep impact on the psyche of children. They have been left traumatized.”

The situation at the school is very grim. “In the absence of classrooms, students are sitting on mats in the ground. They have to study under harsh sunlight or even under rain. They have to study besides mounds of garbage and heavy dust. Mothers have to fetch water bottles throughout the day. The students often get sick and there is no privacy for students or teachers,” said G N Var president PSAJK.