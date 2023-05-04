PSPS Govt College for Women organises field visit

Jammu: The Department of Psychology of Padma Shri Padma Sachdev (PSPS) Government College for Women, Gandhi Nagar, on Thursday organised a student’s field visit to the Home for the Aged and Infirm, Amphalla to sensitise them about the social problems affecting the elderly.

The visit was a part of their curriculum which focuses on holistic learning and giving back to the society. This activity was organised for the students of the second semester of the Psychology department. The students were apprised about the functioning of the Home by the President I. D Soni.