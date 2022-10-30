PTM: Reviving old traditions in Govt schools

The Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) recently issued orders for holding monthly Parent Teacher Meetings (PTM) in schools, an initiative which was lacking in the government-run educational institutions.

The government initiative will definitely bear positive results because engaging parents in PTMs will help teachers to understand more about their children.

The move is seen as a welcome step as it can bridge the gap between the teachers and the community members particularly parents and also bring a sense of belonging among the parents towards the government schools.

PTM can also be termed as an interaction between the parent and the concerned teacher while the subject will be the student.

These interactions, if held monthly or fortnightly can become a sort of report card of the students highlighting improvement in his behaviour and the academic performance.