Pulwama CEO forms committee to probe scuffle at school

Pulwama: The Chief Education Officer ( CEO) of Pulwama has formed a three-member committee to probe into the incident that led to the suspension of four teachers last week. Later two of them have been arrested by the police.

On September 21, the teachers from Government Middle School Andarwali in Shadi Marg , Pulwama Zone entered into a scuffle with a resident, Mukhtar Ahmad Shah, over the removal of a tin shed erected in the school compound. Eye witnesses said that the scuffle broke out as soon as the teachers tried to pull down the shed.

They teachers allegedly thrashed Shah as he and his family members tried to stop them from tearing it down, they said.

“During the brawl, Shah suffered grave injuries”, they added.

Soon after the incident, a video surfaced online, spurring the school authorities to suspend accused teachers.