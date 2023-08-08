Punjab Minister inaugurates Aryans Scholarship Mela

Srinagar: "On one hand, Punjab's Bhagwant Mann government has released around Rs 221 crore of its share for the students studying under post matric scholarship (PMS) programme for the session 2022-23. At the same time, Rs 183 crores have also been released for the pending scholarship pertaining to the years 2017-18, 2018-19, and 2019-20 which was pending for the last five years. The government is very much concerned about the education of scheduled caste students."

This was said by Dr. Baljit Kaur, Minister for Social Security, Woman & Child Development, Punjab while inaugurating the scholarship mela organised by Aryans Group of Colleges, Chandigarh and Aryans Overseas in association with Gurukul Education Welfare Society, Fazilka. Dr. Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group was the Guest of Honour.

While expressing gratitude to the Minister, Dr. Anshu Kataria said that under her visionary guidance earlier also "we have organised such a scholarship mela to choose needy and deserving students of Abohar, Malout, Fazilka etc.

Today we have selected around 50 students belonging to categories including General & SC/ ST to study in Aryans Group of Colleges in various job-oriented courses including B.Tech, Law, Pharma, Nursing, Paramedical, Management, Education, BA Computer Science etc."