Punjab Minister inaugurates Aryans Scholarship Mela

Srinagar: "On one hand, Punjab's Bhagwant Mann government has released around Rs 221 crore of its share for the students studying under post matric scholarship (PMS) programme for the session 2022-23. At the same time, Rs 183 crores have also been released for the pending scholarship pertaining to the years 2017-18, 2018-19, and 2019-20 which was pending for the last five years. The government is very much concerned about the education of scheduled caste students."
This was said by Dr. Baljit Kaur, Minister for Social Security, Woman & Child Development, Punjab while inaugurating the scholarship mela organised by Aryans Group of Colleges, Chandigarh and Aryans Overseas in association with Gurukul Education Welfare Society, Fazilka. Dr. Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group was the Guest of Honour.
While expressing gratitude to the Minister, Dr. Anshu Kataria said that under her visionary guidance earlier also "we have organised such a scholarship mela to choose needy and deserving students of Abohar, Malout, Fazilka etc.
Today we have selected around 50 students belonging to categories including General & SC/ ST to study in Aryans Group of Colleges in various job-oriented courses including B.Tech, Law, Pharma, Nursing, Paramedical, Management, Education, BA Computer Science etc."
Dr. Baljit Kaur further said that Aryans Group has opened the door for students who belong to backward regions like Malout, Abohar, Muktsar etc. to study in Chandigarh. "I am happy to mention that Aryans Group has visited my constituency and my surrounding areas to guide and aware the students towards job oriented programs on a scholarship basis. Earlier also I have attended scholarship event of Aryans," mentioned Dr. Baljit Kaur.
Bhura Ram said that it's the dream of every student to study in Chandigarh, who belong to the border area of Abohar, Fazilka etc. "But due to lack of money the students cannot afford the high fee structure of many educational institutions. In this program, SC/ ST students would be given free education while on the other hand general students have also been selected for partial scholarship as per Govt rules. I am thankful for the initiative of Chairman, Aryans Group."
Around 50 eligible students were selected under the SC / ST Scholarship Scheme. After getting the scholarship letters, the students said that they are thankful to Aryans Group for doing virtuous work by giving admission under Scholarship Scheme on zero-fee basis. The students assured that they will illuminate not only their parents but also the name of Aryans in academics.