Pvt schools of Kashmir awarded for achieving excellence in education

Srinagar: Around half a dozen private schools from Kashmir have been awarded for achieving excellence in education over the past many years.

These schools include DPS Srinagar, Green Valley Educational Institute, GD Goenka Anantnag, SRM Welkin School Sopore and Dolphin International School in Pulwama district.

The schools were awarded by the Education World in association with C fore during the Education World India School Rankings (EWISR) 2022-23. The organisation rates and ranks India’s best and top schools in over 300 cities.