Pvt schools of Kashmir awarded for achieving excellence in education

Srinagar: Around half a dozen private schools from Kashmir have been awarded for achieving excellence in education over the past many years.
These schools include DPS Srinagar, Green Valley Educational Institute, GD Goenka Anantnag, SRM Welkin School Sopore and Dolphin International School in Pulwama district.
The schools were awarded by the Education World in association with C fore during the Education World India School Rankings (EWISR) 2022-23. The organisation rates and ranks India’s best and top schools in over 300 cities.
The function was held in Hotel Leela in Gurugram. The annual EWISR is the world’s largest schools ranking survey.
To compile EWISR 2022-23, 11,458 sample respondents — educationists, principals, teachers, SECA (socio-economic category A) parents and senior school students — in 28 cities countrywide were interviewed by 118 C fore field researchers over a period of four months from June-September this year.
Meanwhile, Saint Joseph's Higher Secondary School Baramulla has received 'Excellence in Education Awards 2022’ from the Mauritius Government. The award ceremony was held on October 6.