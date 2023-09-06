Quintessence organises seminar with JKAS toppers

Srinagar: In a resounding success, the eagerly anticipated seminar hosted by Quintessence, the educational platform, unfolded on 30 August to an enthusiastic audience of students.
The event, titled "How to navigate JKAS Examination," proved to be an inspiring journey as accomplished achievers from the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) examination shared their triumphs and offered valuable strategies to excel in the challenging exam.
The speakers of the event were: M Tehleel Shah, Huzaif Sheikhzada (Rank - 4), Moin Khan (Rank - 5), Mudasir Zaman (Rank - 53), Abrar Ali (Rank - 65), Ilka Hassan (Rank - 84) and Farhana Farooq (Rank - 127).
Drawing students from diverse academic backgrounds, the seminar became a melting pot of aspirations, as attendees eagerly soaked up the insights and wisdom offered by those who have emerged victorious in the JKAS examination. Beyond the focus on exam-specific strategies, the seminar aimed to cultivate a mindset of perseverance and resilience—a crucial aspect of the journey towards success.
The highlight of the event undoubtedly was the panel discussion featuring JKAS toppers who generously unraveled their personal narratives of dedication, challenges, and eventual triumph.
Attendees were presented with an opportunity to engage in dynamic conversations, posing queries that peeled back the layers of the exam's intricacies and receiving expert advice that illuminated their paths.
"I found the seminar to be an invaluable experience. The firsthand accounts from those who have braved the JKAS journey provided a tangible sense of direction for me. I'm leaving with both motivation and practical strategies," shared a participant with enthusiasm.
Quintessence's commitment to nurturing holistic learners was exemplified through the seminar. The event was curated to transcend traditional classroom teachings, showcasing the power of experiential learning and peer mentorship in fostering academic growth.
"We believe that learning extends beyond textbooks, and our seminar with JKAS toppers underlines this commitment. It's not just about imparting knowledge but also about empowering students with the tools to forge their own success stories," emphasized Tehleel from Quintessence.
As the curtains drew on the seminar, attendees departed with a renewed vigor and fortified sense of purpose. The narratives of overcoming odds and the actionable advice shared by the JKAS toppers left an indelible mark on every participant.
The Quintessence seminar stands as a testament to the platform's dedication to educational innovation. By bridging the gap between aspirants and achievers, the event succeeded in arming students with both inspiration and practical strategies, instilling the belief that with determination and proper guidance, any goal can be achieved.
In an ever-evolving world, where the pursuit of knowledge is ceaseless, Quintessence's efforts to cultivate potential in each student shines brightly. As participants re-immerse themselves in their studies, they carry forth the invaluable insights gained from the seminar, poised to conquer challenges and script their own narratives of triumph.