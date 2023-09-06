Quintessence organises seminar with JKAS toppers

Srinagar: In a resounding success, the eagerly anticipated seminar hosted by Quintessence, the educational platform, unfolded on 30 August to an enthusiastic audience of students.

The event, titled "How to navigate JKAS Examination," proved to be an inspiring journey as accomplished achievers from the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) examination shared their triumphs and offered valuable strategies to excel in the challenging exam.

The speakers of the event were: M Tehleel Shah, Huzaif Sheikhzada (Rank - 4), Moin Khan (Rank - 5), Mudasir Zaman (Rank - 53), Abrar Ali (Rank - 65), Ilka Hassan (Rank - 84) and Farhana Farooq (Rank - 127).

Drawing students from diverse academic backgrounds, the seminar became a melting pot of aspirations, as attendees eagerly soaked up the insights and wisdom offered by those who have emerged victorious in the JKAS examination. Beyond the focus on exam-specific strategies, the seminar aimed to cultivate a mindset of perseverance and resilience—a crucial aspect of the journey towards success.