Refresher course in ‘Gender and Development Studies’ concludes at KU

Srinagar: A two-week refresher course in 'Gender and Development Studies' concluded at the University of Kashmir on Thursday.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan had inaugurated the online course organised by UGC-HRDC, University of Kashmir, on 23 December 2022.
Prof Ishita Mukherjee, Former Director, Women’s Studies Research Centre, University of Calcutta, was the chief guest at the valedictory function. She spoke about the role of different genders in empowering human society and also talked about how to create a balanced gender ecosystem. Her specific focus was on the interdisciplinary and intersectional approaches to gender research.
Prof Mushtaq Ahmad Darzi, Director HRDC deliberated on various gender norms that can help structure policies and daily life in an ideal society in terms of gender commonalities.
Dr Roshan Ara, Coordinator, Centre for Women’s Studies and Research KU, who was also the Course Coordinator, summarised the themes covered during the two-week course.
Resource persons from renowned institutions like Aligarh Muslim University, University of Calcutta, Jamia Millia Islamia, MANU, Center for Women’s Development Studies, New Delhi, Pondicherry University, University of Panjab, IUST, Central University of Kashmir, University of Bilaspur, S.R.M Institute of Engineering, Chennai, SMHS, Bharathidasan University, IGNOU and Gobind Singh Indraprastha University deliberated on various topics related to gender studies and development.
Participants from various Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) in the country were enrolled for the course.
Dr Sumeer Gul, Coordinator HRDC moderated the function and also presented a vote of thanks.