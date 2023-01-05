Refresher course in ‘Gender and Development Studies’ concludes at KU

Srinagar: A two-week refresher course in 'Gender and Development Studies' concluded at the University of Kashmir on Thursday.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan had inaugurated the online course organised by UGC-HRDC, University of Kashmir, on 23 December 2022.

Prof Ishita Mukherjee, Former Director, Women’s Studies Research Centre, University of Calcutta, was the chief guest at the valedictory function. She spoke about the role of different genders in empowering human society and also talked about how to create a balanced gender ecosystem. Her specific focus was on the interdisciplinary and intersectional approaches to gender research.

Prof Mushtaq Ahmad Darzi, Director HRDC deliberated on various gender norms that can help structure policies and daily life in an ideal society in terms of gender commonalities.