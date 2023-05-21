Regulating Education: Medical Education Perspective

ZN: Does the scenario of Medical Education in J&K concern you?

MS: It has been making me concerned for decades. I have seen two types of teaching in medical schools here and in other parts of the world where I have worked: Japan and Germany. Methodology must be devised after studying the etiology of success and failures. It helps us understand what interventions we can make to turn a failure into a success story, to improve our systems.

ZN: What is a the impending need, the immediate step that needs to be taken?

MS: The lending agencies, be it World Bank, International Monetary Fund, Asian Development Bank, World Economic Forum and others have maintained that three pillars of human growth and sustainability of development are: Health Care, Education and Social Production. Social Production is meant to do handholding of the underprivileged. The interventions for addressing the needs of those lagging behind could be through Government or through Non-Government agencies. I am very lucky to have worked in healthcare, education and am also chairman of a charitable trust. I have closely seen how poor people have to align their budget in order to access healthcare. This needs to be addressed on priority. The masses need to have equal access to healthcare.

ZN: Is the head of an institution responsible for the quality lags?

MS: We need to create excellent leaders for our institutions. The National Education Policy 2020, has a strong chapter on professional education, including medical education. There are three ingredients to a successful institution:

1. The leader and his human resource: the faculty, the scientists, the technical staff, the management

2. Infrastructure of the institution

3. Vision of the institution

I did my post doctorate in Japan, under Dr Tomio Tada, one of the best known Immunologist in the world, who was nominated for Nobel Prize thrice. Working with him acquainted me with the affairs of the Universities and helped me understand how the leader of the Universities is selected.

The selection process involves a search committee and the President of the Unversity, equivalent of our Vice Chancellor. The shortlist of candidates in carried out based on the CV of the applicants. The shortlist is usually 4-5 candidates.

These candidates are supposed give lectures, before students, before faculty. The discussions and the performance in discussion about the policies lead up to the selection. The policies need to be designed and executed by the leaders, for education and for the community that these institutions operate in.

ZN: Is NEP 2020 cognizant of this responsibility of educational institutions?

MS: I strongly believe that the NEP 2020 could have taken the inputs from teachers working at the grassroots level. The policy talks about integration of Allopathic and traditional medicine. I have strong doubts about the integration of these two, even if the students of traditional system are ‘sensitised’ to Allopathic medicine in their years of study.

However, the good thing about NEP 2020 is that it lays a lot of emphasis on preventive medicine. In a country of a billion, preventive healthcare could be a game changer. The National Medical Commission (NMC) has also begun the integration of family medicine in the health system.

Healthy criticism is a positive step towards improvement of the system. The intention is to ensure that the next generation has an up-to-date methodology for their education.