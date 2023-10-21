Renowned professor joins Aryans College of Law

Srinagar: Renowned Law Professor, Dr. Devinder Kumar Singla recently joined as Principal at Aryans College of Law, Rajpura, Near Chandigarh. The college offers 3 years LLB and 5 years BA LLB courses which are approved by Bar Council of India, New Delhi and affiliated with Punjabi University, Patiala.

Dr. Singla has earned name in legal field as well as in teaching during his experience of last 34 years. Dr Singla said, “I am happy and excited to work in Aryans College of Law wherein, the students possess an innovative approach in the law education which is transforming day by day and need polishing their skills to emerge as better legal professionals.”

Dr. Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group while welcoming him said that the entire Law faculty and the students are very excited to work under the guidance of renowned Dr Singla. “I am sure that he will broaden the opportunity to learn and will provide law students with a comprehensive understanding of the legal system. This will generate different kinds of skills and knowledge in the budding lawyers to serve the society,” added Kataria

It is to be mentioned that Dr Singla has done Ph.D. in Law from Punjabi University Patiala and he has guided more than 35 LLM students and 4 in Doctorate research. Singla also has academic and research experience of more than 34 years. He has published various research papers, attended workshops and conferences at national and international levels. He has also published books. He is a life member of various law societies.