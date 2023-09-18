Reporting, photography workshop inaugurated in Leh

Leh: In an initiative to foster excellence in journalism and photography, the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism (MCJ), Government Eliezer Joldan Memorial College, Leh, has joined hands with the prestigious Charkha Development Communication Network, New Delhi.

An official press release said, a transformative five-day reporting and photography workshop was inaugurated. The inauguration ceremony marked the commencement of the enriching workshop, which promises to empower aspiring journalists and photographers with a comprehensive set of skills to excel in the ever-evolving field of media and communication. The workshop witnessed a series of captivating sessions led by distinguished resource persons from the Charkha Development Communication Network. Chetna Verma, CEO, and Khushi Pahuja, Project Associate- Communication and Strategy, graced the event with their expertise, offering engaging workshops and interactive discussions that encompassed various facets of writing, storytelling, and the critical themes of Development and Gender.