RIFD system commissioning | TAC constituted for SPS Library

Jammu: J&K government has constituted Technical Appraisal Committee (TAC) for the project “Supply, installation, testing and commissioning of RIFD system, optimizers, IT Hub & DG Set at SPS Library, MA Road Srinagar.”

Sanction to constitute TAC has been accorded in terms of S.O 227 dated July 9, 2021 of the Finance Department.

The committee will have Mohammad Saleem Khan, State Informatics Officer, NIC, J&K or his representative as chairman while a representative each of Director, NIELIT, J&K to be nominated by Director, NIELIT, J&K and the Director, IT&ES, University of Kashmir to be nominated by Director, IT &ES University of Kashmir will be its members.

Syed Aijaz Ahmad, Consultant, State e-Mission Team (SeMT) will be its member as well as convener.