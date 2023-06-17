Roots IAS Academy conducts HSC entrance exam for aspiring civil servants

Srinagar: Roots IAS Academy conducted the HSC entrance exam for aspiring civil servants in Srinagar on Saturday.

The event witnessed the participation of around 200 aspirants hailing from various districts of the valley.

The HSC entrance exam was organised into three phases including General Studies (GS), Essay, and Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT).

The rigorous examination is aimed to evaluate the candidates' knowledge, critical thinking abilities, and analytical skills, which are essential for success in the civil services field.