Rs 10 lakh merit scholarship sanctioned for children of J&K police personnel

Jammu: Encouraging and appreciating the hard work of the wards of police personnel who have excelled in class 10-th annual examination during the academic session 2021-2022, the Director General of Police, J&K Dilbag Singh, has sanctioned merit scholarship and special reward of over Rs 10 lakh in favor of 199 wards of serving police personnel.
The DGP has sanctioned Rs 9.38 lakh for 189 meritorious wards of serving police personnel who have secured above 80% marks in the annual examination of class-10th during the academic session 2021-22.
Among these, Rs 6000 each have been sanctioned in favor of ninety-one meritorious wards that secured 90% and above marks and Rs 4000 each have been sanctioned in favor of ninety eight meritorious wards who have secured 80% and above marks.
The DGP has also sanctioned a special reward of rupees ten thousand each in favor of 10 wards of serving police personnel who have qualified competitive examinations during the year 2021-22.
Those who have been awarded special reward include Atul Sharma, Shakir Shafi Bhat, Azar Mehmood, Aasir Hussain Najar, Saima Shoket, Saba Nazir and Mariya Nazir for qualifying BOPEE. Similarly Anoushka and Mudabbir Latifi have qualified all India common law admission test 2022 and Amir Ashraf has qualified Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering. The amount has been sanctioned out of the Central Police Welfare Fund.
Police Headquarters has been sanctioning scholarships, rewards, welfare loan/ relief for police personnel, wards of martyred and serving/retired Police personnel under different schemes to boost their morale.