Rs 10 lakh merit scholarship sanctioned for children of J&K police personnel

Jammu: Encouraging and appreciating the hard work of the wards of police personnel who have excelled in class 10-th annual examination during the academic session 2021-2022, the Director General of Police, J&K Dilbag Singh, has sanctioned merit scholarship and special reward of over Rs 10 lakh in favor of 199 wards of serving police personnel.

The DGP has sanctioned Rs 9.38 lakh for 189 meritorious wards of serving police personnel who have secured above 80% marks in the annual examination of class-10th during the academic session 2021-22.