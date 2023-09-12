Rural schools grapple with teacher deficiency, basic facility shortages

Srinagar: In a distressing development that continues to plague rural education, the lopsided Pupil Teacher Ratio (PTR) in schools remains a persistent issue, severely impacting the quality of education for schoolchildren.

Despite recent efforts by the School Education Department (SED) to address this problem, many rural schools are still struggling with a shortage of teaching staff and a lack of basic facilities.

While some schools find themselves with a surplus of teaching staff, others in rural areas are grappling with significant teacher deficiencies, jeopardizing the academic prospects of students.

The Annual Transfer Drive (ATD), aimed at alleviating PTR imbalances, has not delivered the expected results, leaving rural schools particularly understaffed.

One glaring example of this issue is the Government Primary School (GPS) Chopan Pati in the Sultan Pora area of Zone Chandoosa in Baramulla. With a student population of 131 spanning Kindergarten to Class 5, this school is staffed with only four teachers, highlighting a glaring disparity.