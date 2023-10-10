Rusal Mir Day celebrated in Dooru

Anantnag: The J&K Academy of Art Culture and Language and Anantnag district administration in collaboration with Bazme Mehmood Gami, Rusol Mir Forum celebrate the noted Kashmiri poet Rusal Mir’s day.
The day was dedicated to honouring the contributions of Rusal Mir, one of the most revered poets in Kashmiri literature.
Born in the 17th century, Raul Mir is known for his exquisite poetry that has continued to resonate with generations of Kashmiris.
His verses are celebrated for their timeless beauty, rich cultural references, and profound wisdom, making him an iconic figure in the world of Kashmiri literature.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag Syeed Fakhrudin Hamid while speaking at the event said that Rusal Mir's poetry transcends time and continues to inspire.
“His words reflect the essence of Kashmiri culture and heritage, and we must preserve and promote his legacy for future generations,” he said.
Hamid also threw light on different aspects of the life of the Kashmiri saints, Sufis, poets, and writers, particularly Rusal Mir.
He said that the area was lucky and fertile to have given birth to such poets like Rasool Mir, also known as ‘John Keats of Kashmir’.
Hamid stressed the new generation to have due respect and regard for Kashmiri culture and language as Kashmir has a rich civilised culture and promotion of this culture was the duty of every citizen.
He said that the district administration was committed to highlighting the rich culture through such functions and days like this would also be celebrated in the future.
Several poets from the region recited Rusal Mir's poetry, bringing his words to life and allowing the audience to immerse themselves in the beauty of his verses.