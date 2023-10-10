Rusal Mir Day celebrated in Dooru

Anantnag: The J&K Academy of Art Culture and Language and Anantnag district administration in collaboration with Bazme Mehmood Gami, Rusol Mir Forum celebrate the noted Kashmiri poet Rusal Mir’s day.

The day was dedicated to honouring the contributions of Rusal Mir, one of the most revered poets in Kashmiri literature.

Born in the 17th century, Raul Mir is known for his exquisite poetry that has continued to resonate with generations of Kashmiris.

His verses are celebrated for their timeless beauty, rich cultural references, and profound wisdom, making him an iconic figure in the world of Kashmiri literature.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag Syeed Fakhrudin Hamid while speaking at the event said that Rusal Mir's poetry transcends time and continues to inspire.