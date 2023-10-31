S P College Srinagar celebrates UT Foundation Day

Srinagar: Sri Pratap College, Srinagar celebrated UT Foundation Day with great zeal and enthusiasm in College Campus on Tuesday.

The celebrations started early in the morning with Unity Run (Ekta Run) that witnessed participation from students, NSS Volunteers and faculty along with the Jawans from 132 battalion of the CRPF. The run commenced at 9:00 am from Ghanta Ghar and culminated at S. P. College. The run was immediately followed by a massive plantation drive inside the lawns of S. P. College in which all the participants from the run planted a deodar sapling.

Afterwards, to formally kick start the day-long Accession Day celebrations, Tiranga hoisting ceremony was held followed by the playing of the National Anthem. The ceremony was presided over by the dignitaries including Prince Noorul Hamid, Deputy Secretary to Higher Education Department along with Principal S. P. College, Prof (Dr.) Ghulam Jeelani Qureshi.

Later, Prof. Gull Mohammad Wani, Professor of Political Science from the University of Kashmir delivered an expert talk on Unity and Diversity in the backdrop of India as a developing nation. He deliberated at length on the idea of Unity, Diversity, Secularism, Pluralism and the necessity of their coexistence for the overall progress of India. During the course of his talk, he alluded to various articles, historical instances and court judgments to substantiate the points he made.