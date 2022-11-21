Saint Joseph’s Bla students showcase talent at academic exhibition

Baramulla: The students from different classes of Saint Joseph’s Higher Secondary school on Monday showcased their talent by presenting their projects to the audience during the day long Academic Exhibition-2022 organised by the school.
The exhibition was thrown open by the Deputy Commissioner Baramulla Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar who was the chief guest at the occasion while Managing Director Jal Jeevan and CEO ERA Syed Abid Rasheed Shah was the guest of honour at the occasion.
From solar systems to censor based street lights and from drones to water waste management systems besides other projects, the students exhibited their talent during the academic exhibition.
Earlier in his welcome address, Principal Saint Joseph’s Higher Secondary School Barmulla Fr. Antony Peppin briefed the audience about the school and the exhibition organised by the school.
He said the exhibition was organised to provide an opportunity to the students to showcase their talent. “Such events help the students in their personality development and they can compete at a global level,” he said.
The school had also invited parents and students along with their principals and one escort teacher of other schools for their interaction with the students who had prepared different projects at the exhibition.
Later in his address, Syed Abid Rasheed Shah advised the students to adopt a positive approach in their life to become progressive in every aspect. “Never let negativity touch your minds. Set your goals, achieve them and keep the name of this great institution alive,” he advised the students.
“Such events are really important as they help to develop your intellect and the growth of your childhood,” he said.
Speaking about the school and its history, he said the people who established this school had come to the Valley while fighting all odds as they wanted to bring the society from darkness to light.
“This school has a history of upliftment and mobilisation of the society. The people who arrived here to set up this school had come with a mission to do God’s work. The education sector owes a lot to this school for their contribution towards the society,” he said.
Syed Abid said besides contributing towards the education sector, the school has also contributed a lot towards the health sector as well as it has established a full-fledged hospital which has acted as a beacon of light in north Kashmir.
“The school administration has also maintained social equity by providing admission to the kids belonging to different sections of the society,” he said, adding that the school did not take advantage of money or power.
Later, he interacted with the school students during the presentation of their projects and congratulated them for their hard work and determination.