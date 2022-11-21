Saint Joseph’s Bla students showcase talent at academic exhibition

Baramulla: The students from different classes of Saint Joseph’s Higher Secondary school on Monday showcased their talent by presenting their projects to the audience during the day long Academic Exhibition-2022 organised by the school.

The exhibition was thrown open by the Deputy Commissioner Baramulla Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar who was the chief guest at the occasion while Managing Director Jal Jeevan and CEO ERA Syed Abid Rasheed Shah was the guest of honour at the occasion.

From solar systems to censor based street lights and from drones to water waste management systems besides other projects, the students exhibited their talent during the academic exhibition.

Earlier in his welcome address, Principal Saint Joseph’s Higher Secondary School Barmulla Fr. Antony Peppin briefed the audience about the school and the exhibition organised by the school.