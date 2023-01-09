Salvatore International School rolls out digital literacy curriculum

Srinagar: The Salvatore International School became the first private school in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir to roll out the Digital Literacy curriculum of National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), a capacity building arm of Ministry of Electronics and Technology & Information Technology, Govt of India.
This is a watershed moment in school education, as the students will be earning the prestigious skill certificates from a National Level body right from class 5th onwards. NIELIT offers a bouquet of Digital Literacy Courses ranging from ACC to ECC spanning from 20 hours to 200 hours.
NIELIT’s CCC course and O Level (IT) are National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF) aligned courses at Level 3 and 4 respectively and have been made part of essential qualifications by many state/UT governments of the country.
These courses, with a special emphasis on “Digital India” and “Skill India Mission”, are in line with NEP-2020. This initiative also falls in line with the vision of Manoj Sinha, Governor of UT of Jammu and Kashmir who has taken special interest in making UT of J&K a digitally empowered UT. It would transform India into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy.
Deepak Wasan, ED NIELIT J&K said that this programme will make students market-ready and job-ready as soon as they pass out from the school itself. The aim is to create competitive and innovative students.
The promoter of the school said that this is an ideal initiative to tap the demographic dividend of the country by providing IT literacy to students from a young age.