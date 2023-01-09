Salvatore International School rolls out digital literacy curriculum

Srinagar: The Salvatore International School became the first private school in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir to roll out the Digital Literacy curriculum of National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), a capacity building arm of Ministry of Electronics and Technology & Information Technology, Govt of India.

This is a watershed moment in school education, as the students will be earning the prestigious skill certificates from a National Level body right from class 5th onwards. NIELIT offers a bouquet of Digital Literacy Courses ranging from ACC to ECC spanning from 20 hours to 200 hours.

NIELIT’s CCC course and O Level (IT) are National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF) aligned courses at Level 3 and 4 respectively and have been made part of essential qualifications by many state/UT governments of the country.