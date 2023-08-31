Sarpanch Samman Samaroh held at Aryans

Srinagar: Aryans Group of Colleges, Rajpura Near, Chandigarh organized Sarpanch Samman Samaroh in Aryans Campus.

More than 40 Sarpanches from various villages attended the function and were honored for the remarkable contribution to the society. Dr. Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group presided over the function.

Dr. Kataria appreciated all Sarpanches and said that they are guiding students and helping them in pursuing their higher education in Punjab itself. He assured scholarships to the needy and deserving in Aryans Campus. Most of the Punjabi students are moving to Canada and other countries either for higher education or career prospects. If this trend continues then there will be no Youth left in Punjab, he said.

On the occasion the Sarpanches from Nepra, Alampur, Mohi Kala, Jhansla, Basantpura ,Shambu,Daun and Pahar were present.

Later Prof. B.S Sidhu said that along with quality education “our ultimate goal is eradicating the menace of drugs and bringing back students for higher education.”