SCERT holds competition under National Science Seminar

Srinagar: The Department of Education in Science and Mathematics-SCERT held a divisional Level Competition under National Science Seminar on Millets - a Super Food or a Diet Fad" in which 20 students from different schools competed.
Sponsored by the National Council of Science Museum, Ministry of Culture, Government of India, the competition was held under the mentorship of Director, SCERT-JK. Prof. Parishat Singh Manhas.
Hussain Malik of 10th class from HSS Humhama, Budgam clinched the first prize for his top performance.
Mir Arusha Iqbal, 10th class student from HSS Zainapora Shopian got second position, Zaeem Masoodi, 9th class student from GD Goenka Public School Srinagar and Nouman Muzafar, 9th class student from HSS DH Pora Kulgam 3rd Positions, Munaza Tahir, 10th class student from HS Akhran Kulgam 4th position and Malik Suhaib from 10th class from HS Sadiwara Anantnag 5th position
Participants presented a range of topics within the broader theme of millets, which featured on the menu at the G20 Summit hosted by India, including their nutritional value, environmental impact, cultural significance, and potential as a solution to food security challenges.
A panel of esteemed judges from SCERT-KD, comprising experts namely Dr. Saima Qadir, Asima Farooq Shah and Saima Aijaz, Sr. Academic officers, SCERT-KD evaluated the presentations with impartial assessments.
Dr. Sajad Hussain Mir, Divisional level coordinator, extended gratitude to the students, teachers, DNO’s, ZNO’s and other stakeholders for dedicating their time and energy to make NSS-2023 a grand success.
Mohd Sultan Khan, Head, Academic Unit-II SCERT-KD appreciated the exemplary role played by all stakeholders in making NSS-2023 a memorable event.
Bilquees Fatima, Academic Officer, Department of ESM congratulated the participants for their brilliant success.
The competition was moderated by Syed Hamid while Dr. Zahoor Ahmad Dar, I/c Joint Director, SCERT-KD appreciated the participants including their escort teachers for their support and commitment to promoting knowledge about millets.