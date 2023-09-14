SCERT holds competition under National Science Seminar

Srinagar: The Department of Education in Science and Mathematics-SCERT held a divisional Level Competition under National Science Seminar on Millets - a Super Food or a Diet Fad" in which 20 students from different schools competed.

Sponsored by the National Council of Science Museum, Ministry of Culture, Government of India, the competition was held under the mentorship of Director, SCERT-JK. Prof. Parishat Singh Manhas.

Hussain Malik of 10th class from HSS Humhama, Budgam clinched the first prize for his top performance.

Mir Arusha Iqbal, 10th class student from HSS Zainapora Shopian got second position, Zaeem Masoodi, 9th class student from GD Goenka Public School Srinagar and Nouman Muzafar, 9th class student from HSS DH Pora Kulgam 3rd Positions, Munaza Tahir, 10th class student from HS Akhran Kulgam 4th position and Malik Suhaib from 10th class from HS Sadiwara Anantnag 5th position

Participants presented a range of topics within the broader theme of millets, which featured on the menu at the G20 Summit hosted by India, including their nutritional value, environmental impact, cultural significance, and potential as a solution to food security challenges.

A panel of esteemed judges from SCERT-KD, comprising experts namely Dr. Saima Qadir, Asima Farooq Shah and Saima Aijaz, Sr. Academic officers, SCERT-KD evaluated the presentations with impartial assessments.