SCERT holds workshop on empowering women leaders

Srinagar: A three-day capacity building program organised by the State Leadership Academy (SLA) of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) aimed at strengthening women leaders working with Socially and Economically Deprived Groups (SEDG) concluded here at Bemina on Saturday.
Scores of Zonal Education Officers, Headmasters, and hostel wardens from Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) from across all the districts of the Kashmir Division attended the program.
A wide range of experts, both in-house and invited for the occasion from other departments, including the Jammu and Kashmir Institute of Management and Public Administration (IMPA) and the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE), spoke about the significance of leading from the front, especially when working with the SDGs.
Joint Director of SCERT's Kashmir Division, Mohamad Sharif Dehdar, welcomed the attendees and ensured that they had access to the workshop's facilities and necessities throughout its duration.
Academic officers from the SCERT who spoke on various topics during the workshop included Dr Rabia Naseem Mughal, Dr Fayaz Ahmad Bhat, Ms Rubeena Salma, Dr Jan Mudasir Gul, Ms Rehana Qussar, Masood Ali Mir, Dr Shabnum, Dr Saima Qadir, Dr Sajad Ahmad Mir, Sheikh Gulzar Ahmad, Syed Hamid and Shabir Hussain.
Dr Naila Neelofar, Assistant Director at JKBOSE, Prof (Dr) Saima Jabeen from JKIMPA and Danish Aziz, Education Specialist, UNICEF India also spoke at the workshop.
The workshop follows the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development endorsed by world leaders in 2015 and represents a road map for progress that is sustainable and leaves no one behind.