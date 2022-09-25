SCERT holds workshop on empowering women leaders

Srinagar: A three-day capacity building program organised by the State Leadership Academy (SLA) of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) aimed at strengthening women leaders working with Socially and Economically Deprived Groups (SEDG) concluded here at Bemina on Saturday.

Scores of Zonal Education Officers, Headmasters, and hostel wardens from Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) from across all the districts of the Kashmir Division attended the program.

A wide range of experts, both in-house and invited for the occasion from other departments, including the Jammu and Kashmir Institute of Management and Public Administration (IMPA) and the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE), spoke about the significance of leading from the front, especially when working with the SDGs.