SCERT meet | Baramulla teacher’s paper selected for final presentation

Baramulla: A government school teacher, Sajad Akbar Rather attended a national conference organized by SCERT, New Delhi and his paper was selected for final presentation.

Around 306 papers were submitted and 93 papers were selected for final presentation and Sajad Akbar Rather was the only candidate from J&K UT whose paper was selected for final presentation.

Rather, who is posted at Government Boys Higher Secondary School (HSS) Bomai in Sopore town of Baramulla district during his presentation spoke about Artificial Intelligence in Education. His topic was Simulated Learning and its impact on the learning outcome of the students.