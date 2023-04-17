[ School Bag Policy ] Anantnag administration directs schools to adhere to guidelines

Srinagar: The district administration Anantnag has directed all the educational institutions particularly the private schools regarding the implementation of government orders issued on regulation of weight of school bags and purchasing of books from a specific vendor.

The administration has also censured the private schools for violating the government orders issued from time to time regarding regulation of fee structure and charging of capitation fees at the time of admissions.

The Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Anantnag in a circular issued to all the private schools has directed the management of the institutions to strictly adhere to the rules and regulations regarding number of textbooks to be recommended for each class, reducing school bag weight, and assigning homework to students.

The ADM Anantnag has referred to the Rule 8A of J&K School Education Act-2002 noting that textbooks should be recommended strictly according to the government's guidelines.

"The school heads should ensure that no formal books are prescribed at pre-primary (Nursery, LKG, UKG) levels, and students of these classes should be provided with a maximum of two notebooks to be kept in the teacher's custody in the school itself," the circular reads

The schools have been directed that students of pre-primary level should not be asked to carry any bag except a light carrier for their lunch box.