School Education’s Rs 1522 Cr budget | Focus to be on digital transformation, gender specific toilets in schools

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir’s School Education sector is set to undergo a major transformation with a budget allocation of Rs 1522 crore for 2023-24 financial year.

Besides other initiatives, the focus of this allocation is on two key areas - digital transformation and gender-specific toilet facilities in schools.

The digital transformation of schools is a key priority for the government, as it recognizes the importance of technology in today’s world.

The funds allotted to the school education department under new budget allocation will be used to provide schools with the necessary infrastructure and resources to make the transition to digital learning.

This includes providing schools with computers, laptops, and other electronic devices, as well as high-speed internet connectivity.