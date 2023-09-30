School timing changed in Jammu

Jammu: Directorate of School Education Jammu (DSEJ) Saturday ordered change in school timing in summer and winter zones of Jammu division.

As per DSEJ order, which has been issued in supersession of all previous orders, all government and private (recognized) schools in summer zone of Jammu division will observe school timing from 9 am to 3 pm for the month of October, 2023.

However, the school timing with effect from November 1, 2023 will be 9 am to 3 pm within municipal limits and in rural areas, it will be 10 am to 4 pm.

“The winter zone of Jammu division shall observe school timing with effect from October 1, 2023 as 10 am to 4 pm,” read DSEJ order.

“Any deviation to this order shall invite action against the institution, under rules in vogue,” cautioned Director School Education, Jammu Ashok Kumar Sharma.