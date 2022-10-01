Secy Textiles Ministry visits NIFT Budgam, calls for early completion of buildings

Srinagar: Secretary in Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, Upendra Prasad Singh visited the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Budgam campus.

A statement of NIFT Budgam issued here said that the secretary took a detailed review of the construction process of campus and the expansion of academic programmes.

However, he expressed concern over the slow pace of work on the under-construction buildings and asked the engineers of the SIDCO - the executing agency of the project - to expedite the construction and hand over all the under-construction buildings by next year.

During the meeting, the SIDCO engineers ensured the secretary that most of the buildings would be handed over to the NIFT management by October and November this year while the left-out buildings would be handed over by June next year.

After inspecting the academic block, the secretary also inquired about the status of the construction on the residential blocks and hostels. He impressed upon the executing agency to complete the construction of residential blocks, particularly the boys’ hostel at the earliest.