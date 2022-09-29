SED focuses on tackling learning loss through digital platforms

Srinagar: The J&K School Education Department (SED) has taken several initiatives to overcome the learning gaps found among the students due to the prolonged closure of schools during Covid-19 pandemic.

The department has taken various measures to tackle the learning losses through various digital platforms.

Following the learning losses, the J&K SED has taken a lead by distribution of learning outcomes documents developed by NCERT New Delhi. The documents were printed by J&K Samagra Shiksha and distributed to all primary school teachers.

Also, the learning outcomes posters were pasted in classrooms of government schools up to class 8th.

"It serves as a benchmark for the teachers to know the level of learning outcome to the children," the official document reads.