SED focuses on tackling learning loss through digital platforms

Srinagar: The J&K School Education Department (SED) has taken several initiatives to overcome the learning gaps found among the students due to the prolonged closure of schools during Covid-19 pandemic.
The department has taken various measures to tackle the learning losses through various digital platforms.
Following the learning losses, the J&K SED has taken a lead by distribution of learning outcomes documents developed by NCERT New Delhi. The documents were printed by J&K Samagra Shiksha and distributed to all primary school teachers.
Also, the learning outcomes posters were pasted in classrooms of government schools up to class 8th.
"It serves as a benchmark for the teachers to know the level of learning outcome to the children," the official document reads.
Moreover, 8156 Upper Primary Schools (UPS) were provided learning resource kits to build scientific temperament among the children while 41000 Early Mathematics kits were also distributed among all primary schools across J&K UT to upgrade numerical skills of the children.
The initiatives have proven fruitful as the performance of students improved during the last National Achievement Survey (NAS) conducted by NCERT.
The performance of students according to the NAS 2021 Report Card was ahead of the national average.
Besides focusing on improving learning outcomes, the J&K SED has taken a lead in training teachers in order to improve the standard of the teachings in government schools.
As per the official document National Initiative for School Heads and Teachers Holistic Advancement (NISHTHA) training was conducted in online mode through DIKSHA portal and all 80600 elementary teachers of J&K were trained in 18 modules.
Also, 34000 Grade II and Ill teachers (erstwhile RReTs) were imparted a one month training course in three phases Under integrated Multidisciplinary professional advancement course for teachers (IMPACT.
This included five days face to face training in online mode through JKKN, 21 days field work and four days of assessment and evaluation done by UTRPS and DIET faculty for certification.
"More than one million days of learning were covered through this one month online training course. The whole training programme under IMPACT has been documented in the form of e-book as well," the document reads.
Moreover, the department has fairly performed in giving access to schooling facilities for the nomadic population.
"Seasonal centres have been provided for the nomadic population during its migration from one place to another in search of green pastures," the document reads.
During the year 2020-21 around 32544 nomadic migratory children have been provided education facilities through 1521 Seasonal centres by engaging 1748 seasonal educational Volunteers for the year 2020-21.
While the department has exceptionally performed well in tacking learning outcomes and training of teachers, some crucial areas have remained out of focus of the department.
As per the official figures, there are around 22 percent schools at Primary level and 60 percent schools at Upper Primary level with adverse PTR.
"In order to balance the PTR in every school, the UT should go for rationalization. All this could be done by the school level analysis using the latest UDISE data," reads the official document released by the Ministry of Education.
As per the figures there are over 10000 surplus teachers in J&K UT.
The UT should start adequate deployment of teachers by ensuring that the specified pupil teacher ratio is maintained for each school," the document reads.