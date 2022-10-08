SED forms panel to examine transfer of teachers on security, health grounds

Srinagar: The J&K School Education Department (SED) has constituted a committee to examine the transfer cases of the teachers. As per the order issued by the government, the six member committee will examine the transfer cases on the basis of their medical grounds besides posting of spouse and security grounds.

The committee comprises of Director School Education Kashmir and Jammu division, Director finance SED, Special Secretary SED, Under Secretary SED and a representative of Health and Medical Education (H&ME) department. "The committee shall examine the applications regarding transfer and furnish recommendations for consideration by the Department," the order reads. As per the order, the concerned Under Secretary has been asked to prepare a list of such cases for presenting the same before the designated committee.

A top official said the committee was constituted to examine the transfer requests put forth by the teachers, on a case to case basis. "Suppose any teacher needs chemotherapy, he/she cannot wait for the department to issue the transfer orders at the end of the academic session," the official said. He said the committee constituted by the department will examine the cases on an emergency basis and take decisions accordingly.