SED forms panel to examine transfer of teachers on security, health grounds

Srinagar: The J&K School Education Department (SED) has constituted a committee to examine the transfer cases of the teachers. As per the order issued by the government, the six member committee will examine the transfer cases on the basis of their medical grounds besides posting of spouse and security grounds.
The committee comprises of Director School Education Kashmir and Jammu division, Director finance SED, Special Secretary SED, Under Secretary SED and a representative of Health and Medical Education (H&ME) department. "The committee shall examine the applications regarding transfer and furnish recommendations for consideration by the Department," the order reads. As per the order, the concerned Under Secretary has been asked to prepare a list of such cases for presenting the same before the designated committee.
A top official said the committee was constituted to examine the transfer requests put forth by the teachers, on a case to case basis. "Suppose any teacher needs chemotherapy, he/she cannot wait for the department to issue the transfer orders at the end of the academic session," the official said. He said the committee constituted by the department will examine the cases on an emergency basis and take decisions accordingly.
"Besides health ground cases, other cases will also be examined by the committee and it will be ensured that there will be no surplus staff in schools due to transfers made on health and security grounds," the official said. Notably, the SED earlier put on hold all the transfers of masters and teachers ordered through ATD-2022 owing to the mid-session going on in the schools.
"After ordering transfers of lecturers, the transfers of masters and lecturers was put on hold as objections were raised from various quarters owing to the ongoing academic session in schools," the official said.
He said this year also, the transfers will be ordered after the culmination of the current academic session in December.
"We cannot issue transfers in mid-session as it disturbs the whole academic process in schools," the official said.
The official said this year schools reopened after a gap of two years and more focus was given on identifying and overcoming the learning gaps among the students. "Once the teachers started the process, they were transferred and it disturbed the whole process in schools and that is why the transfers were put on hold," the official said.